Father of slain 6-year-old issues ominous threat to son’s killer who was freed early after serving just 8 years

The killer of a 6-year-old boy has been released on parole after serving only half his sentence — and the slain child’s father issuing a dire threat to the freed man.

Ronald Exantus, 42, stabbed the entire Tipton family as they slept in their Versailles, Kentucky, home on Dec. 7, 2015 — but focused most of his rage on little Logan, who he slashed repeatedly in the head with a kitchen knife.

When Logan’s father, Dean Tipton, confronted the knife-wielding intruder, the dad was stabbed and tossed 10-15 feet, he told WLKY.

Daughter Dakota described the harrowing scene to the outlet, “He stabbed me in the back. And then stomped on my head,” she said.

“And I remember waking up across the room, not where I was at, and I looked and he was killing Logan and Logan was screaming.”

Exantus, a former dialysis nurse, was sentenced to only 20 years in 2018 for assault charges because a jury found that he was not guilty of murder by reason of insanity, WLKY reported.

He was released on parole on Oct. 1 after serving just 8 years due to good behavior and education credits, according to local outlets.

His parole ends on June 18, 2026, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Tipton expressed outrage over the release and vowed to avenge his son’s killing if he ever sees Exantus again.

“He told [Dakota] that he was going to kill every one of us. So now I’ve gotta be on extra guard to protect my kids because I will not lose another one,” Tipton told local Fox56.

“I’ve had my talks with God cause I’m not afraid to tell you all, I told the court — if I ever cross paths with him, I will kill the man. I will kill him where he stands,” he told WKYT.

Logan’s mother expressed her own disbelief that the man who killed her son while he slept is now a free man less than a decade later.

“It’s infuriating that a six-year-old was killed sleeping in his bed and someone literally only did ten years in prison and he didn’t even do the time for that, he did time for assault charges,” Heather Tipton told Fox 56.

Dean Tipton and family.

