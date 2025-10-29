Don Lemon torched for saying Megyn Kelly looks ‘trans’

Axed CNN anchor Don Lemon has been blasted as two-faced after he said conservative commentator Megyn Kelly looked “trans.”

“I think she looks trans,” Lemon — who has grandstanded against transphobia in the past — declared on a recent episode of his new “Clip Farmers” podcast, as he and his co-hosts were crassly discussing the appearance of “MAGA ladies.”

“Looks clockable,” the lefty ex-anchor added, referring to a tactless term used to describe a trans person who is not “passing” or is identifiable as their biological gender.

“Let’s end on that note,” his co-host awkwardly says at the end of the clip, which was widely shared online.

Lemon’s comments drew immediate backlash from critics, who blasted him for using “trans” to insult Kelly. “For a man who praises trans people, #DonLemon sure feels comfortable using trans as an insult,” Jeff Varner posted in response.

“The Left is using “Trans” as an insult now?” wondered another.

“Hypocrisy at its finest. When it’s convenient, principles fly out the window,” another user wrote.

