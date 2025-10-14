Don Jr. eggs on ‘The View’ host who promised to wear MAGA hat if Trump got Israeli hostages freed


Donald Trump Jr. is urging “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin to stick to her promise to wear a MAGA hat on the show if President Trump arranged a deal to free the Israeli hostages.

The president’s eldest son on Monday posted a video of Griffin waging the bet on the ABC morning show earlier this year, writing: “Sending this to the top. Let’s go.”

His post quickly racked up 3.5 million views and over 172,000 likes – as well as several responses from other social media users who appeared to use artificial intelligence to superimpose red MAGA hats on Griffin and her lefty co-hosts.

NY Post