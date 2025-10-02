TREASON



Director of the FBI Kash Patel confirms with facts



- Nancy Pelosi involved in setting up January 6th

- She made sure there were no National Guard

- Nancy Pelosi and her team were busy filming a movie of January 6th (She later sold it to HBO)

- The 250 FBI agents sent to January 6th in plain clothes were said to be there for "Riot control" but a Kash Patel confirms that's a lie (Inside job)

- The 250 FBI agents sent to January 6th in plain clothes were said to be there for “Riot control” but a Kash Patel confirms that’s a lie (Inside job)

The January 6th committee was then created to cover it up.