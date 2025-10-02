Director of the FBI Kash Patel confirms with facts - Nancy Pelosi involved in setting up January 6th
TREASON— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 3, 2025
- Nancy Pelosi involved in setting up January 6th
- She made sure there were no National Guard
- Nancy Pelosi and her team were busy filming a movie of January 6th (She later sold it to HBO)
- The 250 FBI agents sent to… pic.twitter.com/TxapOyucPR
- The 250 FBI agents sent to January 6th in plain clothes were said to be there for “Riot control” but a Kash Patel confirms that’s a lie (Inside job)
The January 6th committee was then created to cover it up.