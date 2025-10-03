Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura reacts to his 50-month sentence

Cassie Ventura said “nothing can undo the trauma” that her ex-boyfriend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs caused her after the mogul was sentenced to just about four years behind bars Friday.

Ventura’s lawyer, Doug Wigdor, said the 50 month-sentence imposed on Combs after a marathon Manhattan federal court hearing “recognizes the impact” his crimes committed.

“While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed,” Wigdor said in a statement. “We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many.”

Prior to his sentencing, Combs spoke to the court, apologizing to his victims — specifically Ventura.

“One of the hardest things I’ve had to handle is having to be quiet. Not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions. I want to personally apologize again to Cassie Ventura for any harm or hurt that I’ve caused to her, emotionally or physically. I don’t take that lightly. I would like to apologize to her family, I’m so sorry,” said the convicted rap mogul.

“Also I want to personally apologize to all the victims of domestic violence because I know that video [from 2016 where he is seen beating and dragging Ventura], that disgusting, despicable video, triggered a lot of people around the world.”