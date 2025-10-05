🚨Catherine Austin Fitts: This is the mega-rich versus everyone else ... they are trying to turn everyone else against each other

Catherine Austin Fitts:



"[This] is the mega-rich versus everyone else...[& they're] trying to turn everyone else against each other...[When the Trump admin says they've] got to invade D.C. and Portland for things going on in the streets—Are [they] also financing those things?"… pic.twitter.com/x2c0dcxWIZ — Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) October 6, 2025

"What we're watching is the mega rich versus everyone else. And it's essential if the mega-rich is going to accomplish the control that they're now trying to accomplish, that they get everyone else dividing and conquering, right? So you got to turn everyone else against each other."