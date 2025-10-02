Catherine Austin Fitts: If these guys get a 100% digital system with a digital ID and programmable money, guess what happens

Ex-investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts: "If these guys get a 100% digital system with a digital ID and programmable money, guess what?"



"You don't transgender your kid, they're going to turn off…

"You don't transgender your kid, they're going to turn off your money."

"They're going to dictate all of your health and food policies to you."