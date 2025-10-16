Candace Owens Victimized by Australia's Assault on Free Speech: High Court Rubber-Stamps Unjust Ban

By Cordy Brown:

In a chilling blow to global free expression, Australia's High Court has unanimously upheld a draconian ban on conservative powerhouse Candace Owens, denying her entry despite her planned speaking tour. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke's 2024 order—premised on vague accusations of "extremist and inflammatory comments"—exposes the fragility of free speech in nations quick to wield immigration powers as censorship tools. This ruling not only silences a bold voice but sets a dangerous precedent for governments to police ideas at the border, prioritizing political correctness over open discourse.

An Unjust Ban Rooted in Fear of Dissent

The saga began when Owens, the fearless host of one of America's top podcasts and a former Daily Wire star, applied for a visa to engage Australian audiences on critical issues. Instead of welcoming debate, Minister Burke invoked "character grounds," cherry-picking Owens' unapologetic critiques of various communities to justify exclusion. Labeling her remarks as fostering "controversy and hatred," Burke's decision reeks of selective outrage, ignoring Owens' right to challenge prevailing narratives.

Owens' career is defined by her refusal to self-censor, tackling topics from cultural shifts to political hypocrisy with unflinching honesty. Her tour promised vibrant discussions in major cities, even eyeing New Zealand. Australia followed through with the ban, but New Zealand wisely reconsidered, with Associate Minister Chris Penk reversing it after affirming "the importance of free speech." This contrast highlights Australia's overreach: while Kiwis valued open exchange, Aussie officials caved to pressure from speech suppressors.

High Court Betrays Constitutional Principles

Owens fought back valiantly in Australia's highest court, invoking the nation's implied freedom of political communication—a cornerstone of democratic vitality. Her team rightly argued that barring entry based on anticipated speech is outright censorship, chilling voices that dare to dissent and eroding the marketplace of ideas.

Yet the three justices dismissed these protections in a curt ruling, deferring to Burke's claim of safeguarding the "Australian community" from discord. This deference elevates bureaucratic whim over constitutional safeguards, affirming a minister's power to act as speech arbiter. Critics of censorship see this as a betrayal: Australia's policies, meant to assess character, are now weapons against ideological foes, disproportionately targeting conservatives who expose uncomfortable truths.

Owens Stands Defiant Amid Relentless Attacks

Undeterred, Owens continues her crusade against elite hypocrisy. Paralleling the Australian farce is her bold stand against a defamation suit from French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, triggered by Owens' scrutiny of unsubstantiated elite narratives. The Macrons' claims of falsehoods only fuel Owens' resolve, as she fires back:

"You are a very goofy man, Brigitte. But I’ve got to give it to you, you’ve definitely got balls." — Candace Owens

She slams the lawsuit as an abuse of power: "Fire everyone around you who said this was a very good idea for you to be the first sitting first lady of a country to file a lawsuit against a journalist in another country." Owens frames her defense as upholding journalistic freedom, refusing to bow to transatlantic libel threats. Supporters rally behind her as a free speech warrior, while detractors hide behind labels to avoid engaging her arguments.

The ruling has ignited outrage among free expression advocates, who view it as governmental tyranny masquerading as safety. For Owens, whose authenticity draws millions, this "ban" is a badge of honor, amplifying her message of resistance against globalist censorship.

A Wake-Up Call Against Border Censorship

This travesty spotlights the peril of using borders to stifle speech in our hyper-connected era. Australia's model—weaponizing visas against "hate"—invites authoritarian creep worldwide, where governments preemptively silence challengers under guises of harmony. True democracy thrives on robust debate, not exclusionary edicts.

Owens' resilience proves that bans can't extinguish ideas; they only spotlight the censors. As she vows to keep speaking truth, this case galvanizes the fight for unfettered expression, reminding us that free speech isn't negotiable—it's essential.