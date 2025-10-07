BREAKING:



Candace Owens says that Charlie Kirk came to her in a dream and revealed to her that he was "betrayed."



She said it was not clear who betrayed Charlie, but that she believes it will be exposed and have "international consequences." pic.twitter.com/k1R9PSp9u4 — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) October 7, 2025

