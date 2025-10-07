Candace Owens says she has activated her “dead man’s switch,” describing it as her life insurance policy in case anything happens to her.



She revealed that she’s sent a sealed package containing texts, emails, videos, and private legal documents to her most trusted people.… pic.twitter.com/wtyhGyMLli — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 8, 2025

She revealed that she’s sent a sealed package containing texts, emails, videos, and private legal documents to her most trusted people.

Owens says every political figure involved will be publicly named if she suddenly dies.