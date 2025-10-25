Candace Owens says she does not believe Elon Musk, Sam Altman, or Peter Thiel are humans and instead calls them hybrids
Candace Owens says she does not believe Elon Musk, Sam Altman, or Peter Thiel are humans and instead calls them hybrids.— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 25, 2025
She mentions there is something strange about their eyes and says she is not sure they even bleed.
Owens describes a dark, demonic presence and claims they… pic.twitter.com/sikcckhn5K
Candace describes a dark, demonic presence and claims they are transhumanists who want to control humanity through AI and godless technology.
>