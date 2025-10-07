Candace Owens releases stunning internal Group Messages with Charlie Kirk and nine others

Candace Owens released internal Group Messages with Charlie Kirk and nine others, 2 Days before he was Assassinated, stating that he was “done with the Israeli Cause” because he was being bullied by Israeli Donors
He said this because he lost $2M dollars from a Jewish donor, which we already knew.
The group had a total of 9 people, and she named only 3 people in that chat for now.
1. Charlie Josh
2. Josh Hammer
3. Rob McCoy
🚨 UPDATE: Charlie Kirk — Holee SHYT— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 6, 2025
This is bad… really really bad
UPDATE: Charlie Kirk— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 7, 2025
“Something Disturbing has come to light regarding Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service…”
• Days before Charlie Kirk’s memorial, Israel signed a $4 Million dollar contract with a California company, “Show Faith by Works”
—— That same company, “Show Faith by… https://t.co/P8LkEWq3P4 pic.twitter.com/UNnqA9EjFG