REPORT: Canada just crossed a line that should terrify every free nation. A new bill would let the government instantly cut off your internet, phone, and even your online banking—simply for saying the “wrong thing.”



If passed, Canada’s Industry Minister could declare your words a “threat” and erase your digital existence without warning. No court order. No appeal. And the most chilling part? It can all be done in secret—you wouldn’t even be allowed to say it happened.

This is the Digital ID agenda in motion. The World Economic Forum admits “digital identity” will decide who gets to participate in society. Canada is the testing ground. The U.S. is next, with Real ID already laying the foundation.

Senator Rand Paul is fighting to stop it before this technocratic nightmare spreads south. Because once speech is tied to access, freedom itself disappears.