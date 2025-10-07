🚨🇬🇧 Britain has fallen ‼️



“This is a Police State - I don’t recognise the Country anymore”



In the UK you now get arrested for holding a sign that states you don’t agree with a certain Law.



The Country of Once Great Britain could actually now be the most Tyrannical… pic.twitter.com/HRb4S7vr6J — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 6, 2025

