Big Tech whistleblower Aman Jabbi exposes the digital prison being built all around us under the guise of "convenience", "security" and "sustainability".



"The plan is to pretty much lock up humanity in smart cities, which is kind of a superset of a 15-minute city."



"Air… pic.twitter.com/RzMpy3T8zB — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) October 6, 2025

Big Tech whistleblower Aman Jabbi exposes the digital prison being built all around us under the guise of "convenience", "security" and "sustainability".

"The plan is to pretty much lock up humanity in smart cities, which is kind of a superset of a 15-minute city."

"Air monitoring is really about limiting mobility and no car ownership... Water management is about water rationing. Noise pollution is about speech surveillance. Traffic monitoring is about limiting mobility... Energy conservation is all about rationing heat, electricity, and gasoline."

"Another concept one should be familiar with is called geofencing. Think of it as an invisible fence around you, where you cannot go beyond a certain point. And that will be related to your face recognition, digital identity, and access control... Software can turn off your digital currency beyond a certain point from your house."

"Our world has been turned into a digital panopticon."