Benny Johnson: The average private-sector worker earns $65,000. The average federal employee earns $106,000, forty percent more for doing far less

Sit down when I tell you this…



The average private-sector worker earns $65,000.



The average federal employee earns $106,000, 40 percent more for doing far less.



Even state and local government employees average $82,000.



It is completely backwards.



We are the profitable and… pic.twitter.com/ERxS1EIrmD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 1, 2025

It is completely backwards.

We are the profitable and productive part of society. Something is horribly wrong and there needs to be a total and complete resetting. And it all starts with the government.

This is why we cheer when over 100,000 federal employees resigned yesterday. The federal workforce of nearly 3 million, larger than Amazon and Walmart combined, delivers bureaucracy, inefficiency, and frustration, not results.

It is time to flip the tables. Private-sector wages should thrive. Federal pay should reflect service, not luxury.