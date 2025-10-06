🚨AOC Calls on Supporters to ‘Laugh’ at MAGA ‘Men’ — Starting With ‘Clown’ Stephen Miller

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats need to fight back against MAGA by laughing at them, says MAGA is "dangerous" but Dems should still try laughing anyway.

"Stephen Miller is a clown. I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4′ 10."