🚨AOC Calls on Supporters to ‘Laugh’ at MAGA ‘Men’ — Starting With ‘Clown’ Stephen Miller

NEW: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats need to fight back against MAGA by laughing at them, says MAGA is "dangerous" but Dems should still try laughing anyway.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 6, 2025
"Stephen Miller is a clown. I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4′ 10."
They… pic.twitter.com/p6jQgs3FAX
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats need to fight back against MAGA by laughing at them, says MAGA is "dangerous" but Dems should still try laughing anyway.
"Stephen Miller is a clown. I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4′ 10."