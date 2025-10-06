🚨AI could wipe out 100M US jobs – from nurses to truck drivers – over the next decade

Artificial intelligence and automation could wipe out nearly 100 million jobs in the US over the next decade, according to a report released by Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) on Monday.

The analysis – ironically based on ChatGPT findings – found the new tech could erase jobs from a wide range of fields, including white- and blue-collar roles.

AI, automation and robotics could hit 40% of registered nurses, 47% of truck drivers, 64% of accountants, 65% of teaching assistants and 89% of fast food workers, according to Sanders, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions.

“The agricultural revolution unfolded over thousands of years. The industrial revolution took more than a century,” the report said. “Artificial labor could reshape the economy in less than a decade.”

Debates over AI regulation have been heating up in Washington.

The Trump administration has argued that the US should lead the world in AI development, claiming it could pose a national security threat if China wins the race. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are calling for increased regulation on the sector – as well as worker protections like a 32-hour workweek and a “robot tax” on companies switching to automation.

Amazon and Walmart – two of the largest publicly-traded US companies by revenue – have already slashed tens of thousands of jobs as they have leaned into automation efforts.

NY Post