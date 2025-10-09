After facing backlash over her body-shaming of Stephen Miller for his height, AOC proclaims her love and support for short people

After facing backlash over her body-shaming of Stephen Miller for his height, AOC proclaims her love and support for the Short King Community. She then explains her theory of height:pic.twitter.com/o9cl5vc9cl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 7, 2025

AOC took to her Instagram account to take a swipe at Stephen Miller for being "short," in her view, declaring that ridiculing what she called "insecure masculinity" was one way to cut the left's political opponents down to size.

"I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4'10. And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he's 4'10. And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4'10 that he's taken that anger out at any other population possible," the purported "Squad" leader proclaimed.