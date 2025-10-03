After 133 Years, Maxwell House Coffee Is Rebranding to the Most Ridiculous Name Possible

The iconic coffee brand "Maxwell House" is undergoing a name change for the first time in 133 years, parent company Kraft Heinz has announced, to "reflect the changing landscape."

And what might be the new name of one of America's legacy coffee brands, you ask?

Buckle up, gang — here we go.

Maxwell House is being rebranded to "Maxwell Apartment," to reflect the changes in home ownership in America. I know, you can't make it up; the woke fools at Kraft Heinz already did.

A recent press release noted that nearly one-third of Americans are downsizing, choosing to rent smaller apartments instead of buying full-sized homes. Holly Ramsden, Head of Coffee for North America at the Kraft Heinz Company, said in the release:

Two-thirds of American adults drink coffee daily, and those costs can add up fast these days. Maxwell House believes everyone deserves great-tasting coffee. With Maxwell Apartment, we’re bringing the same classic flavor people love—at a price that reflects the smart choices our fans are making in their everyday lives.

Really???

Source: Red State