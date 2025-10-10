4,000 federal workers fired due to ongoing government shutdown

The Trump administration revealed in a court filing that more than 4,000 federal workers were fired Friday as a result of the ongoing partial government shutdown.

The mass layoffs will affect government workers in at least seven Cabinet-level agencies, according to the document filed in the District Court for the Northern District of California, where federal employee labor unions are suing to stop the Trump administration from downsizing amid the lapse in federal funding.

The bulk of the layoffs took place at the Treasury Department and the Department of Health and Human Services, where approximately 1,446 employees and up to 1,200, respectively, were axed.

The Department of Education fired 466 employees; the Department of Housing and Urban Development let go of 442 employees; the Department of Commerce terminated 315 employees; the Department of Energy cut 187 employees; and the Department of Homeland Security laid off 176 employees.

The government entered the 10th day of the shutdown on Friday.

