Weasel Eric Swalwell Threatens to Weaponize Government Against Americans Who Support Trump If Dems Take Back Congress

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is openly threatening private American citizens who support President Donald Trump.

Swalwell is warning them that “accountability is coming” for those who work with Trump if Democrats regain control of Congress.

In an interview on CNN, Swalwell boasted that his party would retake the majority in the next election.

However, this prediction is widely disputed by political analysts.

“We are making it clear we are going into the majority a year from now,” Swalwell said.

“We have every intention to do that.”

He then promised aggressive use of congressional power against both government agencies and private citizens.

“And so we will bring oversight accountability,” he continued.

