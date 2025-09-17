Tucker Carlson reveals that Charlie Kirk told him many times in private that he did not like Benjamin Netanyahu.



He says Kirk saw Netanyahu as a destructive force and was horrified by the children being killed in Gaza under his leadership.



Kirk believed Netanyahu was draining… pic.twitter.com/u4QEoEzwu7 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 17, 2025

Tucker says Kirk saw Netanyahu as a destructive force and was horrified by the children being killed in Gaza under his leadership.

Kirk believed Netanyahu was draining the lifeblood of the United States to serve his own ambitions and his country.

Carlson says Charlie Kirk’s Israeli donors “tormented him until the day he died.”