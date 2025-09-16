Trump Signals Plan To Designate Antifa as a Terrorist Organization 🔥🔥🔥

President Trump announced from the Oval Office Monday that he endorses a move to designate Antifa and other far-left extremist groups as terrorist organizations.

While Trump has expressed support for designating the group — whose members primarily dress in all black while carrying out violent protests and acts — in the past, the matter has once again entered the public discussion following the murder of Charlie Kirk.

When announcing plans for a surge in federal resources to combat crime and illegal immigration in Memphis, Trump was asked whether he has plans to designate the anarchist group as a terrorist organization. “Well, it’s something I would do. Yeah, if I have support from the people back here, I think we’d start with Pam, I think,” Trump said while turning to Attorney General Bondi.

“But I would if you give me I would do that 100 percent and others also, by the way. But Antifa. is terrible. There are other groups. Yeah, there are other groups. We have some pretty radical groups and they got away with murder.”

The president further noted that a number of left-wing organizations, including those funded by the Soros network, are currently under investigation. Trump added that he thinks a possible racketeering case due to documented instances of such groups fundraising for protests that turn violent, a phenomenon that was widely documented during the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020 and more recently in Los Angeles.

“These aren’t protests. These are crimes what they’re doing, where they’re throwing bricks at cars of ICE and Border Patrol. They come in a beautiful new car, they’re so proud. It’s Border Patrol, Ice, you know, it’s got whatever it is. And they’re throwing rocks at it. And after 50 yards, it looks like an old beat up vehicle. It was just brand new. It was just bought for the purposes. And they don’t have to take that anymore.”

Trump went on to note that under his predecessors, left-wing violence was largely ignored and never dealt with in a forceful manner. “And I say when they spit, you hit. Do whatever you want. You do whatever the hell you want,” Trump said of his directives to federal agents.

Source: Trending Politics