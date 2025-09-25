Trump puts his foot down and says Israel is BANNED from annexing the West Bank. "There has been ENOUGH. It's time to STOP."
🚨 BREAKING: President Trump puts his foot down and says Israel is BANNED from annexing the West Bank.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 25, 2025
"There has been ENOUGH. It's time to STOP."
"I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope. I won't allow it. It's not going to happen."pic.twitter.com/9hRb5leAs7
"I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope. I won't allow it. It's not going to happen."