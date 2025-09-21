Trump gives shock compliment to AOC as he reveals what he’d do if they meet

President Trump begrudgingly gave “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez somewhat backhanded praise when pressed to say something nice about her during a TV interview.

“Her philosophy’s so bad; she’s got a little spunk. She’s got a little something that’s good,” Trump said on the debut episode of Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing.”

“[Former Rep.] Joe Crowley, she ran against him, and I said, ‘You know, Joe, you’re going to lose this thing unless you go out and campaign,” he continued. “She’s got a little something but her philosophy is bad for the country.”

Alluding to a recent Axios report about Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) eyeing the presidency or Senate in 2028, Trump chided, “I don’t think her philosophy can come close to winning.”

A darling of the socialist left, Ocasio-Cortez had been a breakout star during the 2018 blue wave election cycle, when she bested Crowley, then the No. 4 House Dem, in a primary for her Bronx and Queens-based seat.

At the time, she was working as a local bartender.

Trump couldn’t recall ever meeting Ocasio-Cortez but suggested, “I’d be nice to AOC too.”

“I thought Kamala would’ve done a better job than she did in terms of running, because we really won by a lot,” the president chided. “But I was very nice.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met AOC, but I would be nice to her also. I’m basically a nice person. People just don’t know that.”

Both have been brutal toward each other in the past. Last year, a day after a bullet came within a quarter-inch of killing him during a rally in Butler, Pa., Ocasio-Cortez all but called him a fascist.

She’s also accused him of racism, xenophobia and more. In July, she called him a “rapist.”

Trump, in turn, has gone after her intelligence, bashing her as “one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress” and calling her “stupid.”

Ocasio-Cortez is widely believed to be weighing whether or not to run for the presidency in 2028 or mount a campaign for the Senate.

