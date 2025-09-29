Scott Jennings educates lefty Adam Mockler

Adam Mockler: “I’m pretty tired of conservatives gaslighting about the current political climate and Donald Trump’s rhetoric.”— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 27, 2025
Scott Jennings: “So you think it’s Donald Trump’s fault that a deranged leftist climbed up to the top of a building and shot up the ICE facility, not… pic.twitter.com/ck50ojAgOS
Scott Jennings: “No responsibility for the radicalization on the left that’s causing this violent outbreak ... So it’s Trump’s fault?”
They don't get it and they never will.ReplyDelete