Powerball players denied in $1.4B drawing as no one wins jackpot — setting up monster potential payday for Saturday

There was no winner of the $1.44 billion Powerball drawing on Wednesday — sending the jackpot soaring even higher and inching ever-closer to the record set in 2022.

The winning numbers were 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 and 22 as the Powerball.

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.7 billion after no one beat the staggering 1 in 292 million odds.

Even though the grand prize was unclaimed, four Match 5 + Power Play ticket holders won $2 million prizes and 11 people pocketed $1 million through Match 5.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday.

Whoever does win could either choose to accept a single lump sum payment of approximately $770.3 million, excluding the chunk chewed up by taxes, or receive an annuity payment followed by 29 annual premiums increasing by 5% each time.

No one has clinched a Powerball win since May 31, making way for an envious prize that keeps stacking up.

The highest-ever payout was $2.04 billion, set in 2022.

Source: NY Post