Only a few months before Charlie’s death, he did Bill Maher's podcast. Bill was surprised that he was forced to travel with security!
This gave me chills.— Michelle #AmericaFirst (@MichelleRM68) September 28, 2025
So, only a few months before Charlie’s death, he did Bill Maher's podcast. Bill was surprised that he was forced to travel with security!
All he did was want to have a conversation with people who disagreed with him & it cost him his life.😣 pic.twitter.com/qht6BnLRwH
All he did was want to have a conversation with people who disagreed with him & it cost him his life.😣
Comments
Post a Comment