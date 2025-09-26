Lee Harvey Oswald wasn't the shooter?

🚨 BREAKING: In a bombshell disclosure, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has revealed that NBC is withholding a never-before-seen video that places Lee Harvey Oswald near President John F. Kennedy's limousine at the exact moment of the assassination, which would mean he wasn't the shooter. pic.twitter.com/nc0KNrLZAO — TRUMP ARMY_ (@TRUMP_ARMY_) September 25, 2025

