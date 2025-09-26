Grocery prices are ticking up

Nationwide, food prices at grocery stores rose by 0.6% from July to August, marking the largest monthly rate increase for groceries since October 2022, according to the latest Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why are grocery prices increasing?

A few different environmental, political and economic factors are coalescing to cause the uptick in grocery prices, according to USA TODAY.

Experts say consumers are beginning to feel the impacts of President Trump's slew of tariffs, which are driving up prices for commonly imported products, such as coffee, bananas, fish, chocolate, and liquors

While egg prices have come down from historic highs during the peak of the avian flu outbreak, the U.S. Department of Agriculture still predicted a significant jump in egg prices for 2025.