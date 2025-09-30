Father of 22-year-old woman who was brutally killed by a career criminal, SLAMS soft-on-crime policies,



He "was arrested 39 godd*mn times, 25 felonies, was on the street..."



Logan Federico was visiting friends at the University of South Carolina on May 3 when career criminal Alexander Dickey, 30, broke in and shot her before stealing her credit cards and going on a shopping spree.

Dickey had 39 previous arrests and 25 felonies.

Everyone responsible for keeping this man on the streets should be thrown in prison.