Father of 22-year-old woman who was brutally killed by a career criminal, SLAMS soft-on-crime policies
He "was arrested 39 godd*mn times, 25 felonies, was on the street..."
Father of 22-year-old woman who was brutally killed by a career criminal, absolutely unleashes during a House hearing against soft-on-crime policies.
"[He] dragged her out of bed naked, forced on her knees with her hands over her head ... BANG! Dead. Gone."
"Why? Because Alexander Davante Dickey, who was arrested 39 godd*mn times, 25 felonies, was on the street..."
Logan Federico was visiting friends at the University of South Carolina on May 3 when career criminal Alexander Dickey, 30, broke in and shot her before stealing her credit cards and going on a shopping spree.
Dickey had 39 previous arrests and 25 felonies.
Everyone responsible for keeping this man on the streets should be thrown in prison.
