Eerie footage shows Charlie Kirk's 'assassin' sprinting across roof after shooting conservative star dead

Eerie footage shows the suspect dashing across a rooftop just moments before Charlie Kirk was shot dead.

The clip surfaced as the manhunt intensified for the gunman who assassinated the 31-year-old.

Kirk had been speaking about mass shootings during a rally at Utah Valley University when the attacker opened fire.

A Utah Valley University spokesperson said the gunman shot Kirk from a building 200 yards away from the building where he was sitting.

Terrified screams erupted as the Turning Point USA founder toppled from his chair after the shots rang out.