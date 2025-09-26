Comey describes how he'd like to see Trump imprisoned in 2024

June 2024. Comey describes how he'd like to see Trump imprisoned:



“They would just put him in a double wide somewhere out near the fence, out in the grass. He’d eat there, shower there, he’d exercise there. He’d be away from general population, but it's obviously doable." pic.twitter.com/i6XEIzcktm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 26, 2025

