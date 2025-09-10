Charlotte train slaughter suspect should never have been free to kill Ukrainian refugee, his brother says

The brother of accused Charlotte light rail butcher Decarlos Brown Jr. blamed the system that allowed the mentally ill ex-con to go free on cashless bail for the horrific murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska — and said his kin should suffer the consequences.

“I think they could have pretty much prevented it then,” Jeremiah, who shares a father with Brown, told The Post — referring to the lax terms that a magistrate judge set for Decarlos Brown Jr. when he was released from jail for a prior arrest in January.

Brown, 34, a schizophrenic homeless man with a prison record and numerous arrests for violence, now stands accused of murdering the 23-year-old, who fled war-torn Ukraine with her mother, brother and sister in 2022 to start a new life in America.

“I didn’t even know he had mental problems…You can’t just let him walk free especially because of mental issues,” Jerimiah said.

“He could do it again. They should still treat him for his mental issues but there are consequences for his actions.

“I think he should suffer the consequences.”

NY Post