Charlie Kirk's final moments emotionally detailed by mentor Frank Turek: 'He was killed instantly and felt absolutely no pain.'

On the morning of the event, Turek joined Kirk's team on the car ride to Utah Valley University, discussing potential student questions and fine-tuning answers.

After making a quick stop to speak to a local entrepreneur group, the team arrived at the outdoor venue, and Kirk began taking photos with supporters and tossing hats into the large, energetic crowd.

Though Turek told Kirk he was concerned about the large number of nearby buildings and the safety risk they could pose, he said Kirk seemed confident in his private security and the local police detail.

Eager to share the excitement, Turek FaceTimed family members as he stood about 30 feet to Kirk's right. He explained that during a question about transgender violence, he heard a single shot and watched as Kirk fell backward.

"I’m still on the phone, and my daughter-in-law told me these were the first words out of my mouth, ‘No, no, no, no, no,'" Turek said. "If your son got hit, what would you do?… I got in the car because if there was any way I could save him, I had to do something."

Turek and the security team jumped into the SUV that they used to travel to the event and sped to a hospital while performing CPR and praying.

"Charlie's so tall, we can't close the door," he said. "We drove four miles… all the way to the hospital with the door open."

Turek said he kept yelling, "Come on, Charlie! Come on! Come on!"

As they frantically raced to the hospital, Turek tearfully said he realized Kirk was gone.

"Charlie wasn’t there. His eyes were fixed," he said. "He wasn't looking at me. He was looking past me right into eternity. He was with Jesus already. He was killed instantly and felt absolutely no pain."

Turek said despite their best efforts, there was nothing they could do to save Kirk.

"If that's any comfort at all, Charlie didn't suffer," he said. "He was gone. He was with Jesus. Absent from the body, present with the Lord. That's where he was."

Doctors briefly restored Kirk's pulse at the hospital, but a surgeon pronounced him dead within half an hour, according to Turek.

Hospital staff described Kirk's injuries as "catastrophic," he said.

The Turning Point USA team immediately contacted Kirk's wife, Erika, and sent a plane to get her, Turek said. They also called Vice President JD Vance.

Source: Fox News