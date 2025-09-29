Bad Bunny stokes MAGA fury with defiant message after being chosen for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

Spanish-language pop star and Trump critic Bad Bunny celebrated his selection as the Super Bowl halftime act by calling it a victory for 'my people, my culture, and our history' amid massive blowback from MAGA world.

The NFL surprised many by announcing Sunday night that the Puerto Rican musician was chosen to headline the highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show in California next February.

Bad Bunny — who sings all his songs in Spanish — has been critical of President Trump's immigration policies and recently admitted he refused to tour in the US over concerns that his fans would be targeted by ICE.

In his recent single 'NUEVAYoL' - which was released over the summer - a voice sounding suspiciously similar to Trump's is also heard issuing an apology to 'immigrants in America'.

The 31-year-old singer, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, sent a clear message to the Latino community after being unveiled as the halftime act.

'What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,' he said. 'It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history.'

MAGA commentators went ballistic online after the announcement, with some predicting Bad Bunny would hijack the American platform to push a 'woke' narrative and criticize Trump's immigration policy.

DEI critic Robby Starbuck claimed the NFL has 'decided to make the Super Bowl political' by choosing the Puerto Rican pop star as the halftime performer.

'This is not a pick designed to unite football fans or let people just enjoy the show. It was a pick designed to divide fans and no doubt Bad Bunny will find some way to push a woke message,' Starbuck wrote on X.

'Are NFL owners in on this idiocy or are they just culturally that disconnected from reality and how Roger uses the NFL to push left wing social issues? Is it that hard to pick a unifying music act who doesn’t want to peddle woke propaganda?

'Does this guy really scream American football to anyone? Be for real with me. No one thinks he does. This isn’t about music, it’s about putting a guy on stage who hates Trump and MAGA.'

Conservative radio host Dan O'Donnell insinuated that the artist was a sellout to his fans for skipping the US on tour but signing up for the halftime show.

'Bad Bunny said two weeks ago he won’t perform in the US because he’s scared ICE agents would deport his fans,' O'Donnell wrote. 'Turns out his business sense far outweighs his moral convictions.'

Pennsylvania podcaster Erick Klambara wrote: 'Having Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl Halftime Show is the equivalent of having Morgan Wallen at a soccer game in Mexico. It’s just not a good fit at all for the sport.'

Benny Johnson also accused the NFL of 'self-destructing year after year.'

This is Bad Bunny.



He was just announced as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.



- Massive Trump hater

- Anti-ICE activist

- No songs in English



He even canceled his entire U.S. tour for this reason: “F***ing ICE could be outside my concert. And it’s something that we were… pic.twitter.com/11KvuSWnEH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 29, 2025

Source: Daily Mail