As Trump arrived to the UN, the escalator stopped working the moment he stepped on it. Then the teleprompter stopped working the moment he got up to the podium to speak.
This is insane…— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 23, 2025
As Trump arrived to the UN, the escalator stopped working the moment he stepped on it.
Then the teleprompter stopped working the moment he got up to the podium to speak. pic.twitter.com/XBTgfr6zJ8
Trump’s escalator stopped as soon as he stepped onto it, then his teleprompter goes out right when he starts his speech.— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) September 23, 2025
No way those were accidents.
I’d bet UN staff (which wouldn’t have jobs without our taxes) conspired to embarrass President Trump. pic.twitter.com/0sHqlVbymy