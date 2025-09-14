American Airlines removes pilots who were 'caught celebrating' Kirk's death

American Airlines has grounded and removed multiple pilots who were “caught celebrating” the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced.

“Pilots who were caught celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk have been immediately grounded and removed from service by @AmericanAir. This behavior is disgusting and they should be fired. Any company responsible for the safety of the traveling public cannot tolerate that behavior,” Duffy said in a statement on Saturday.

The action came after multiple X users flagged to the airline a past post from one of its pilots about Kirk, which allegedly said, “Sorry you got shot in your fat f***ing forehead. It was just the cost of our liberty.”

American Airlines told the Washington Examiner in a statement that employees who “promote” political violence have already been removed.

“American Airlines condemns violence of any kind. Hate-related or hostile behavior runs contrary to our purpose, which is to care for people on life’s journey. Employees who promote such violence on social media were immediately removed from service. We will continue to initiate action with team members who display this kind of behavior,” the airline said.