🚨 AMAZING: The manager at Lil Capo Pizza just walked over a mile to deliver DOZENS of pizzas for people waiting in line overnight at Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Arizona
🚨 AMAZING: The manager at Lil Capo Pizza just walked over a mile to deliver DOZENS of pizzas for patriots waiting in line overnight at Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Arizona— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 21, 2025
So incredible to watch real Americans unite like this ❤️
This is all thanks to you, Charlie. pic.twitter.com/t4XJzMNNqD
So incredible to watch real Americans unite like this ❤️