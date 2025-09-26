Alex Jones just called YouTube's bluff, and they folded instantly.



After YouTube's parent company announced an end to political censorship, claiming previously banned creators were "welcome to go back," Jones put their new policy to the test. He launched a new channel in what was described as a real-world "stress test" of their commitment to free speech.

The result was a definitive exposé of hypocrisy. Gaining over 100,000 followers in mere hours, the channel's rapid growth demonstrated a clear public demand. Yet, within approximately 12 hours, YouTube abruptly terminated it, proving their "open doors" policy was a lie.

Their subsequent justification—calling it a limited "pilot program"—confirmed the entire announcement was a fraudulent public relations stunt designed to mislead the public and lawmakers. The tech oligarchs have shown their hand: their commitment to free speech is zero. The promise was freedom; the reality is the same old censorship.