After issuing ‘last warning’ to Hamas, Trump eyes Gaza deal ‘soon’

President Trump on Sunday suggested a Gaza deal could come soon to secure the release of all the hostages held by Hamas, after earlier issuing what he called his “last warning.”

Trump, speaking to reporters after landing in the Washington area on Sunday evening following a brief trip to New York, said he had been discussing the issue on the plane.

“We’re working on a solution that may be very good,” he said. He declined to give further details. “You’ll be hearing about it pretty soon. We’re trying to get it ended, get the hostages back.”

Earlier on Sunday, he warned Hamas to accept his terms of an agreement, without giving any specifics.

