Will AI Chatbots Create a New Class of Modern-Day Slaves?

Artificial General Intelligence is coming sooner than many originally anticipated, as Elon Musk recently announced he believes his latest iteration of Grok could be the first real step in achieving AGI. Millions of Americans are not ready for how AGI could affect their jobs, and if you don't start adapting now, you could be left behind. Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere dive into the future of AI, exploring how prompting is the new coding and why your unique perspective is critical. From capitalism to AGI and ASI, discover how AI can be a tool for innovation, not oppression, but if we're not careful, it can quickly become something we cannot control.