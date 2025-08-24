Unexpected erroneous release of Erik Menendez’s parole hearing audio causes family uproar

The high-stakes parole hearing of Lyle Menendez was thrown into chaos after an audio recording of his brother Erik’s own hearing was published online, sparking a furious uproar from family members, according to reports.

On Friday night, just as Lyle’s parole hearing was wrapping up, an audio recording of his younger brother’s hearing was obtained and published in excerpts by ABC 7 through a public records request –– detailing the 1989 shotgun slayings of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, the Los Angeles Times reported

“This is disgusting,” Tiffani Lucero Pastor, one of the brothers’ relatives, screamed at the parole board, according to the outlet. “You’ve misled the family, and now to compound matters, you’ve violated this family and their rights,” she said.

Erik, 54, was denied parole eligibility for three years after Thursday’s 10-hour hearing — his first shot at freedom since being sentenced to life for the murder of his parents.

It was a crushing defeat for Menendez after a long, winding legal battle in which his attorneys and family members had insisted he had been rehabilitated after more than three decades behind bars.

In the bombshell audio, Erik Menendez repeated several details from the night of the slayings, including his insights into his present character and the abuse he suffered at the hands of his parents.

Source: NY Post