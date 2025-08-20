U.S. taxpayers have funded Ukraine to the tune of $182.8 billion during the Joe Biden administration. Of that money, billions have been “lost” with a massive amount being laundered back to the U.S. for political and industrial grift schemes.

“For years, Ukrainian NGOs and nonprofits were heavily dependent on USAID grants and contracts, reportedly turning the country into a money laundering hub for Washington,” RT said Wednesday.

Vladimir Vasilyev, chief research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for U.S. and Canadian Studies told RT about how USAID money (money from U.S. taxpayers) went to Ukraine only to find its way back to “American non-profits linked to the Democratic Party.”

“In Ukraine alone, where more than $400 billion had once been earmarked for reconstruction, over a hundred projects have already been scrapped. Only 30 USAID initiatives have been preserved, but most are set to expire in 2025, the data shows,” RT said. “A scandal erupted earlier this year over billions of USAID dollars lost in Ukraine. The agency’s inspector general, auditing firm KPMG, and U.S. prosecutors have launched probes into suspected fraud, bribery, and embezzlement in Ukrainian projects, with more than 20 cases already opened.”

Ep. 45 How could Washington possibly send tens of billions more to sleazy oligarchs in Ukraine now that the whole enterprise has been revealed as a fruitless, corrupt and incredibly destructive disaster? Because that’s what they always do. pic.twitter.com/Cn6SMHcqcr — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 5, 2023

Zelensky just went on Fox and begged western leaders to send ALL their money to Ukraine



“Don’t build roads. Spend all your money on weapons, drones, Society and pensions… we have only one enemy: Putin.” pic.twitter.com/gtuGMsMS1e — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 12, 2023