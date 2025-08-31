Trump defiantly addresses health speculation with Truth Social response

President Trump boasted Sunday that he has “never felt better” after days of online speculation about his health – and took the opportunity to boost a newly crime-free Washington, DC.

Trump bounced back onto Truth Social after a relatively quiet weekend while he was golfing at his resort in Virginia.

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE. Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE!” Trump wrote after the president took control of the DC Metropolitan Police Department.

Social media lit up with bizarre theories and morbid speculation about the president’s health days after several days without public events from the president.

Trump followed up his update with a series of early Labor Day celebrations in which he touted the strength of the US economy.

