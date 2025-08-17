Rubio Torches CBS Host Over Trump-Ukraine Peace Deal: 'Stupid Media Narrative'

.@SecRubio nukes Margaret Brennan: "This is such a stupid media narrative that [European leaders] are coming here tomorrow because Trump is going to bully Zelensky into a bad deal. We've been working with these people for weeks... WE invited them to come." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YoiyyA3xsp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio didn’t hold back Sunday when CBS's Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan tried to push the tired media line that President Donald Trump is “bullying” Ukraine into a bad peace deal with Russia.