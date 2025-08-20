Emmanuel Macron rips Candace Owens for ‘spreading false information’ as French president addresses lawsuit: ‘Defending my honor’

French President Emmanuel Macron blasted Candace Owens as a liar who “knew very well that she was spreading false information” about his wife Brigitte being born male.

The French leader criticized Owens in his first public comments since filing a defamation suit in Delaware last month, telling the Paris Match magazine that the conspiracy theorist pushed vile lies “with the aim of causing harm, in the service of an ideology.”

The president told the publication that he rejected aides’ advice to drop the matter and instead decided to pursue litigation because it was “a matter of defending my honor.”

“They’re talking about the identity of the first lady of France, of a wife, mother and grandmother. It’s a matter of defending my honor,” Macron said.

“This has become such a big issue in the United States that we had to respond,” Macron said Tuesday. “It’s a question of having the truth respected.”

Owens fired back on her podcast Wednesday, mocking the French president as “such a little punk” and “a big weenie” for refusing to say her name during the interview.

“He will not say my name! I feel like Destiny’s Child! He’s acting kinda shady… Macron, say my name!” the controversial commentator fumed.

The French president then took a swipe at the MAGA movement, suggesting its free speech warriors were hypocrites.

“Those talking about so-called freedom of speech are the same ones banning reporters from the Oval Office,” he said.

His comment referenced the White House’s recent decision to bar Associated Press journalists from the Oval Office and Air Force One after the organization’s coverage of President Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico.

Owens interpreted Macron’s White House criticism as a direct shot at Trump himself.

“[Macron’s statement about the White House not letting pool reporters in] sounds like a jab at Trump,” she said on her podcast.

