Democrat Chicago Mayor Calls On Citizens To “Rise Up” Against National Guard

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) said during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC’s The Weekend that his constituents would “rise up” against “tyranny” if President Donald Trump sends in the National Guard to crack down on crime as recently seen in Washington, D.C.

“We’re gonna remain firm, we’ll take legal action, but the people in this city are accustomed to rising up against tyranny. If that’s necessary, I believe that the people of Chicago will stand firm alongside of me as I work every single day to protect the people of this city,” Johnson said.

He also claimed Trump is attempting “to conquer cities across America.”

After witnessing crime in D.C. dropping dramatically, many citizens in blue cities are welcoming the National Guard to come in an clean up their areas.