Democrat Chicago Mayor Calls On Citizens To “Rise Up” Against National Guard

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) said during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC’s The Weekend that his constituents would “rise up” against “tyranny” if President Donald Trump sends in the National Guard to crack down on crime as recently seen in Washington, D.C.

“We’re gonna remain firm, we’ll take legal action, but the people in this city are accustomed to rising up against tyranny. If that’s necessary, I believe that the people of Chicago will stand firm alongside of me as I work every single day to protect the people of this city,” Johnson said.

BREAKING - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is now calling on the citizens of Chicago to “rise up and fight against tyranny,” directly urging violence if President Trump sends in the National Guard to reduce crime in the city. pic.twitter.com/6bTQvNZ1wO — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 24, 2025

He also claimed Trump is attempting “to conquer cities across America.”

WATCH: Mayor Brandon Johnson FREEZES when pressed on President Trump’s plan to federalize Chicago.



He looked stunned, then delivered a stuttering, Kamala-style word salad response...dodging the question entirely and REFUSING to confront the city’s exploding crime crisis. pic.twitter.com/tpWszc42P1 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 24, 2025

After witnessing crime in D.C. dropping dramatically, many citizens in blue cities are welcoming the National Guard to come in an clean up their areas.