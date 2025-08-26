After President Trump Weighs In, Cracker Barrel Puts Uncle Herschel Back

Cracker Barrel is reverting to its original logo after facing social media backlash and criticism from President Donald Trump.

"We appreciate our guests' feedback and their love for Cracker Barrel. We promised to listen, and we have. The new logo will be discontinued, and our classic 'old timer' logo will stay," the company announced.

Following the decision, shares increased by up to 2.3% in after-hours trading.

The controversy began on Tuesday, August 19, when Cracker Barrel introduced a new logo, the first change in 48 years. The redesign replaced the iconic image of an old man leaning against a barrel with just the company name in a modern font.

It also eliminated the pinto bean shape behind the name, a reference to one of the original side dishes offered when the store and restaurant opened in 1969.

Critics argued the rebrand stripped away the brand’s charm and identity, resulting in a nearly $100 million loss in market value last week. Some compared the rebrand to Bud Light's controversial Dylan Mulvaney campaign.

President Trump also commented, urging Cracker Barrel leadership to abandon the new logo.